Editor:
Mr. Doner’s Feb. 13 letter berated a response to his previous anti-AGW letter for lacking enough scientific facts. I have a Ph.D. in Physics and would be happy to provide them for him.
Fact: True, Vostok ice cores show warming precedes CO2 increase. This however doesn’t contradict Anthropogenic (man-made) Global Warming (AGW).
Fact: Milankovitch cycles trigger initial warming when emerging from glaciation periods. During about 800 years from the start the warming oceans have been releasing CO2 back into the atmosphere. This causes additional warming without which the Earth wouldn’t reach its warm interglacial temperatures. This cycle has occurred over the last million years without humans around. CO2, however, played a crucial role in the warming.
Fact: The Little Ice Age (LIA) wasn’t an actual ice age, just a period of relatively cool weather throughout the World. It was caused by short-term natural events and ended when these events ended. Current warming and CO2 increase has nothing to do with the ending of the LIA. They are 100% due to AGW.
Fact: In the last 140 years CO2 levels exploded to levels twice that seen during the last million years. The CO2 from fossil-fuel burning has an isotopic signature that uniquely identifies it as the source of this excess atmospheric CO2.
Fact: For the last 8,000 years Earth has experienced a slow Milankovitch cooling phase. However, the current global temperature spike goes in the opposite direction and can only be explained by AGW.
You’re welcome.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.