Editor:
The CDC originally put out a guide for the opening of schools which was well organized with specific steps that should be met in order to open schools. Our president, who just stated how our safety is his greatest concern, replaced the medical guidelines with vague information and no information as to steps that should be met before returning to school.
There are so many mixed messages coming from the White House. We should wear masks, but he seldom does. He still gives false information regarding testing. We do not give more tests and better tests than the rest of the world. The increase in cases is not the result of more tests but the result of more hospitalizations. The hospitals in Florida are almost totally full and yet Trump's clone DeSantis tells us we are doing really well and leveling out. Tell that to the medical staff at our local hospitals who are almost booked to capacity and still need PPE.
It is not too late to change behavior and improve conditions in our country. We need leaders that model correct behavior. Wearing masks should not be political. It has proven to work in Europe where the cases and deaths have leveled. Look at the charts comparing the United States with the European Union. The direction from the White House has never been about the pandemic, but rather to be re-elected. He uses the press conferences now as his rallies since he can’t go on the road. Scientists return!
Wally Sadoff
Port Charlotte
