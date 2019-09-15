Editor:
Thanks to the older gentlemen in a scooter behind me at the self-checkout in Punta Gorda Walmart on Sept. 5 who stole my cash back.
Due to the cashier accusing me of stealing, because I had two orders in my cart, I had to stop what I was doing and show her my receipt. Due to the confusion, I forgot to take my cash back, $40, which is my own fault.
So I called Walmart and they checked their cameras and saw you taking my cash as I was still walking away. Yes, they saw you and asked me if I wanted to press charges.
I decided to let karma have their way with you. Thanks!
Pamela Harnett
Port Charlotte
