Editor:
Thank you Sun for keeping us up to date on the latest news of this crisis.
it was was heartening to read Our View on Tuesday and see all the good that "people, businesses, organizations" have brought out.
I would like to take this opportunity to point to the Port Charlotte SCORE Chapter and the work they have done to get up to speed on SBA loans for their clients and any business that needs help in filling out the forms and obtaining information.
Michael Hantman
Punta Gorda
