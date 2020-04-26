Editor:

How can WWE be “essential” but putting unemployment funds in the hands of once hardworking Floridians is not? The fact that these people are not currently working is not their fault but “the state of Florida” has made it impossible for them to even put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.

This is all on the former and present governors since the system supposedly “broke” in 2015. The failure to respond when this showed up in a 2019 audit is totally on Gov. DeSantis and everyone in his administration who just chose to ignore the situation! The fact that it has been over a month and the problem still is not fixed just proves that while these governors flaunt “this tourist based economy”, they have no concern for those who truly make it work!

All of these unemployed workers and their families must remember this when both Scott and DeSantis need their votes in 2022 and put them both out of work!

Marilyn A. Foley

Punta Gorda

