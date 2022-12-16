Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) works to make sure consumers know the financial risk of the companies they work for, do business with or invest in. AFR is releasing an explosive new report on how members of the 117th Congress voted on taming Wall Street and protecting consumers.
These lawmakers chose to prioritize the profits and wealth of Wall Street insiders and the financial industry versus voting to protect workers, consumers, small businesses, and the integrity of the financial system, including disclosure of the financing of climate destruction.
Recently, Floridia’s insurance companies were given a bail out, with your tax dollars. Rather than lowering your premiums, your tax dollars went to company executives.
Here are the five U.S. senators with the worst voting records. They consistently vote against consumer protections, worker protections, and proactive climate legislation:
John Boozman (AR)
Tom Cotton (AR)
Josh Hawley (MO)
Rick Scott (FL)
Tommy Tuberville (AL)
Rand Paul (KY)
Senator Scott was voted into office to serve Floridians, not special interests, yet 97 of 100 senators are doing a better job for their constituents. Write and call him to let him know you deserve better. When he is up for reelection, tell him “you’re fired!”
