Editor:
Charlotte County families are hurting! COVID-19 cases are surging again, unemployment remains high, especially among women of color, and many schools and childcare centers remain closed.
Yet on Dec. 26, an estimated 12 million workers will be cut off from unemployment benefits, including 7.3 million who will lose Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) - the program that supports caregivers whose kids’ schools or childcare programs are closed or remote. And in January, the eviction moratorium is over.
To protect public health and keep the economy afloat, Congress must deliver the support our families need.
I beg Senators Rubio and Scott to stand up for families and immediately pass a robust, comprehensive COVID relief bill which extends federal unemployment programs, restores the boost in unemployment benefits, expands paid family leave and earned sick days, provides robust funding for childcare and K-12 education, expands eviction protections, includes immigrant families who are on the front lines fighting COVID, and ensures every family can access the testing, care, and vaccinations we need to fight COVID-19.
We cannot wait for the Biden administration and our newly elected members of Congress to take action in January. Do it now.
Francis Dance
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.