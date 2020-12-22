Editor:
I find it strange and quite aggravating that letter writers, such as those on 12/17/20, believe they have a better idea of how the Constitution works than Supreme Court justices. Even though a majority of the judges are basically of their persuasion.
SCOTUS did not dismiss the recent election case, they stated that Texas cannot have any say in how other states run their elections. No standing, that’s a legal decision based on the facts presented. You cannot demand that the courts follow the Constitution on one hand then claim they a ‘hiding behind a Cyprus(sic)” on the other when they issue a finding based on a part of the Constitution you would choose to ignore because it does not support your purposes. FYI - Cyprus is a country and cypress is a tree.
As to the purported evidence, every time any attorney pressing these cases was asked if they had evidence for the court to review, in court they had to answer “No Your Honor” or commit perjury. They had no evidence, only baseless accusations. There is evidence however that the AG of Texas is carrying Trump’s water to procure a pardon out of his own legal problems. They include accusations of bribery and abuse of office in Texas as well as a current indictment for felony securities fraud.
We know who won this election and by wider margins in every swing state than the prior “winner.” Let’s add irrational denial and hypocritical to strange and aggravating.
Steve Hunter
North Port
