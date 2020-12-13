Editor:
Cub Scout Pack 351 and Boy Scout Troop 351 of Port Charlotte, which meets at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Rampart Boulevard, had a food drive in Deep Creek collecting over 1,000 pounds of food for the Pilgrim Church food pantry.
We thank the scoutmasters and parents for their Scouting Leadership. It was a pleasure to work with the scouts.
We thank the residents of Deep Creek for showing their support during this time of hardship for many of our neighbors.
Because of the donations, Pilgrim’s food pantry is open every Monday 10 to 11:30 a.m. for the remainder of the year.
Matthew 25:35 For I was hungry and you gave me food.
Pastor John Barnette
Port Charlotte
