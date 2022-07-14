The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and Surrounding Areas (ECNP) is somewhat new but is growing. Growing with the help of folks who care about our environment, its biodiversity, and our native flora and fauna. Considering the rapid pace of development, today land conservation is needed more than ever.
Currently, the ECNP has a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign for the area of Harbour Heights (HH). HH is a unique area of land; it's scrubby and situated next to the Peace River where scrub-jays and gopher tortoises call home.
As we know the scrub-jay is a 'threatened', protected species although sadly it doesn't get all the protection it needs. Charlotte County has done more than many counties in helping the bird, with their making purchases of land out east, for which we're thankful. However, that doesn't help the birds in HH.
There are several jay families there but unless their habitat is preserved, their numbers will fall and could eventually fail. The Conservancy hopes to prevent this and hopes to provide the birds with “stepping-stones” seeing as how they're not great flyers. This would allow the bird to connect with other scrub-jays from different areas, which would help keep its genetics mixed and healthy.
Please consider donating to this worthy cause. Bear in mind that the fundraiser campaign's deadline is the middle of August, therefore you're encouraged to donate soon. We thank you and so does our wildlife. GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/513a107b and for more information, please visit: https://ecnorthport.com/
