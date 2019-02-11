Editor:
I read the letter about the Charlotte Commission spending $198,000 to relocate Florida scrub jays out of the path of development.
Over a year ago, the Charlotte Sierra Club had scrub jay expert Jon Thaxton update us about the status of the scrub jay. Here is what he reported:
Relocating scrub jays is still in experimental stages and should only be considered when no on-site preservation options are available. They have imprinted upon their territory. When you see a scrub jay, it's usually occupying territory it's had for hundreds of years.
Relocating them puts them into conflict with other scrub jays who feel the same way about their turf. They see any male scrub jay without territory as a threat, and females are not interested in males with no territory.
So the scrub jay may attempt to return to his former territory, which has now been bulldozed and converted to buildings, or be killed trying to return. It's the only home it knows. However, it now pays a price for mistaking a building as a place to build a nest.
House cats move in to predate the nests. The flight path of the scrub jay, which was perfectly designed for scrub habitat, now works against him. It's a slow, low-flying flight, just the right height for getting creamed by cars.
The writer doesn't have to worry about relocated scrub jays returning to his neighborhood. It's a death sentence if they do.
Extinction is caused by simply denying an animal the ability to breed and thrive.
Allain Hale
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.