Recently, the Editorial Board of the Daytona Beach News Journal produced an article as their contribution to the "Florida Climate Reporting Network." In that article, they claimed that the days where educated people could argue the causes and consequences of sea level rise are over.
The board used comparison photos showing dry sand under the Pier Bar in the 1960's and water under that same structure today. What they failed to mention is that the concrete collars on the pilings are much more exposed in the current photo. Nearly two feet of sand has eroded away. This is most likely due to recent hurricanes which have paralleled that coast.
On Gasparilla Island, near the old soccer field, the opposite effect has occurred. Where the Gulf once lapped the seawall, there is now an extensive beach. This is certainly not due to sea level lowering. The recent discovery of a 7,000-year-old burial site off Manasota Key in 21 feet of water offers a gauge to sea level rise. Roughly speaking, the seas have risen at an average rate of one inch every 30 years over the past seven millennia.
Greg Dykhuizen
Englewood
