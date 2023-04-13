The Punta Gorda Symphony Orchestra was not "built on quicksand." The current Punta Gorda symphony has been an important community asset for over 15 years, especially since 2009 when conductor Francis Wada began building a nationally recognized orchestra.
Maestro Ponti continued and built upon that for 19 more years. Fifteen years of significant success is not "quicksand." Whoever made that remark might have been referring to the inattention to the financial needs of every single orchestra, every charity, every entertainment medium and every business - they all need money to survive.
The recent "important announcement" telling supporters that the orchestra was in jeopardy of closing within a year is inexcusable - it is a discouragement to every orchestra attendee and patron. It looks like more of an obituary than an urgent call for rescue. Yet rescue may be within reach. This year alone over 300 donors contributed over $400,000 before they even bought their season tickets!
There is a financial challenge that over the years was allowed to become a serious problem.
Certainly not everyone is a classical music lover but the Punta Gorda Symphony is one of the things that helps define Punta Gorda as the alive, vibrant, growing and artistic community that it is.
Might it not be a good idea for the Board to reach out for ideas and support to those 300 very important donors, as well as the many ticket holders for positive ideas before writing what appears to be essentially an obituary?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.