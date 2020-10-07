Editor:

In today's Sun (Sept. 28th), there was a letter from a citizen needing information about the life of Kamala Harris. The writer would do well to go to the library and ask a librarian to put his name on the list of patrons wishing to read "The Truths We Hold." In it he will learn about the life of her family and of her dedication to the American dream, which is far from a reality, be we descendants of those who came on the Mayflower, of the Indigenous, or descendants of slaves, migrants, or recent refugees.

Our public schools and public libraries are there to serve and help us as citizens. Knowledge is vital in a democracy. We must seek it.

Jean Kathleen Ranallo

Englewood

