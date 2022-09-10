Even as today's MAGA Republicans continue their fascist-like tactics of suppressing our votes and stealing our freedoms, we see yet another far right letter writer's imaginings based on nothing but propaganda/lies.
His words talk about destroying our economy, but in fact, unemployment is the lowest since the '70s. He imagines that our southern border is open, yet it is no more open than during the last administration. He imagines that fuel and other commodity prices are caused by our president, but prices will remain high until people stop paying. To that end, try carpooling; starting a garden, or eating hamburger instead of steak, or fill up on veggies; try hanging on to your current car, and so many other ways to save and deprive corporations of their excess profits.
He imagines that the freedom to marry whomever you love destroys the core family. Apparently, his view of a family is severely impaired. As for separating people, the GOP gets that award. They speak constantly of their hate, mostly couched in more flowery terms. While DeSantis bans books, usurps school board authority and announces that he will allow only far right imaginings to be taught, your reader imagines that teaching the truth about American history is divisive. But, the truth sets us free.
Hiding our fear filled past, prevents us from moving beyond it. Wake up folks. Look to the sources that kept us free for two centuries. Read the paper. watch the real news, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS
