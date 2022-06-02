In a 2018 New York Times op-ed, retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens wrote, "Concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states led to the adoption of (the Second) amendment. . . . Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century." While he favored repeal of the amendment because it offered a “more lasting reform,” he also proposed adding six words to the Amendment: "… the right of the people to keep and bear arms when serving in the Militia shall not be infringed."
His first take was the right one. Today, militias are controlled by the state or federal government. The National Guard is a state-based militia, but its units can be federalized to aid the Army and the Air Force. Similarly, state defense forces are controlled by the governor of each state, but they cannot be federalized. Ironically, militias that are not connected to state or federal government, the ones imagined by the Framers to justify the Second Amendment, are treated as breeding ground for domestic terrorism.
Today, it is inconceivable that any group of private citizens could take on the immense fire power of America's standing Army, Air Force, and Navy. The purpose of the Second Amendment is outdated and, surprisingly, misinterpreted by "originalist" Supreme Court justices as an absolute right to own a gun unrelated to participation in a militia. It needs to be repealed or amended to govern the use of guns in modern America.
