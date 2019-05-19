Editor:
In response to the letter in Viewpoint calling for a ban on so called “assault weapons,” I am compelled to remind readers about the Federal Assault Weapons Ban signed into law by President Clinton in 1994.
The ban expired in 2004, and was not renewed by Congress due to the fact that it was totally ineffective at reducing crimes committed with rifles. It was shown that most gun crimes over that 10-year period was done with handguns and happened in Democrat controlled cities with very strict gun control laws already in force.
Hence, proving true the axiom: “When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.” Still true today in places like Chicago, L.A., Detroit and New York. At the same time, taking guns away from law-abiding citizens removes their means of self-defense, which further emboldens criminals.
Bashing the NRA is also a favorite tactic of radical Democrats who spew hatred and lies labeling that organization as the “gun lobby” when, in fact, the NRA is the largest gun safety organization in the world promoting the lawful use of firearms. No mass murders have ever been committed by an NRA member.
The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was enacted to prevent the formation of a “police state” like communist China, Russia, Cuba and North Korea, to name a few, who prefer to keep the populace unarmed and helpless in the face of tyranny. Venezuela being the most recent example of this typically leftist tactic.
Peter J. Watson
South Gulf Cove
