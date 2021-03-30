Editor:

I read the past letter to the editor with commiseration from the man who waited in line for hours for his first Covid vaccine at the Port Charlotte Moose. It took me 3 1/2 hours to get through that day.

Yesterday I had my second vaccine. What a difference! It moved swiftly, was efficient and everyone was very pleasant. I don't know how they ironed out the problems from earlier, but everyone involved deserves kudos for the wonderful positive changes.

Sally Russell

Englewood

