Your view that Gov. Ron DeSantis is somehow expected to provide you with some more information on coronavirus is ridiculous.
You say he is ignoring your problem. He is your governor, not your doctor! If you need medical advice ask a doctor, bottom line is no one really knows. What could he possibly say that hasn’t already been said? This COVID information is well known. If any that would work this would be over. Your governor is a politician, if you need more info, call your doctor or go to the CDC website.
It’s very simple you are asking for some government control, even though you say you aren’t! What can the governor do for you else except to set some kind of government control? If you are afraid, make a choice to stay home! It’s not up to you to control anyone but yourself.
We complied with this shutdown business months ago. We stayed home and we have done all that the CDC suggests and the virus is not gone! None of this has helped, because no one really knows. Flu and colds are viruses and they don’t go away, because there is no cure for a virus. This virus will be here longer than any of us and we all have to learn to live with it.
If “we are all in this together”, you can stay home or go out is your choice to make. But do not let your fear become my problem!
Linda DeCamp
Punta Gorda
