Editor:
This is what some mainstream Republicans have said about Trump: Lindsey Graham, "He is a race baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He's a kook, crazy, unfit for office." Ted Cruz, "The man cannot tell the truth but he combines it with being a narcissist. He doesn't know the difference between truth and lies."
Rand Paul, "He would grab the power and treat the country as a sort of his bully little fiefdom. He's a delusional narcissist, an orange faced windbag." Nikki Haley, "Donald Trump is everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten." Marco Rubio, "He has been exploiting working Americans for 40 years. He's a con artist."
Kellyanne Conway, "He built a lot of his businesses on the backs of the little guy." Rick Perry, "He is a toxic mix of demagoguery, meanspiritedness and nonsense." Glen Beck, "I don't think Donald Trump has even read the Constitution, knows what's in the Constitution."
Men who have worked for Trump like former Defense Secretary James Mattis called him, "divisive, immature and cavalier about abusing his power." John Kelly, former White House chief of staff called him, "the first president in my lifetime who doesn't try to unite the American people." The President's own sister says about him, "You cannot trust him. He is cruel and has no principles."
They all knew. They still know. Now you know. How will you vote?
James Deeble
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.