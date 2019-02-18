Editor:
The next time you read a letter criticizing the administration that is for more jobs, better economy and protecting U.S. citizens, be aware that the writer is probably supporting a party that wants third term abortions up to the day of birth and if a strong fetus survives the attempted abortion and is born alive it can be killed on the delivery table.
The 2020 candidates for that party are also supporting the new green resolution which in original form called for elimination of "farting cows and airplanes" by 2030. The edited version changed that to no meat but kept the airplanes and added refitting every building in the U.S. to green energy.
Those are stated positions. The following is my opinion: As I viewed all the white shirts at the SOTU speech, I thought of Dickens and felt I was looking at the "Ghost of the Democratic Party Past," which saddened me since that party used to have positive goals to help and protect our citizens.
Sally Meier
North Port
