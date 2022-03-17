Have you ever asked yourself, as I have in the past, “I will be happy when...” only to learn the result still left you empty? Yes, I was happy for a few days but soon that emptiness returned as my insecurity increased. Finally the big question was, “Why was I born, for what purpose?”
I falsely believed in the world's standard of, “Whoever has the most toys in the end wins!” My insatiable lust for any thing worldly only made my life more difficult.
I learned that I am stuck with me 24/7 and must be in peace. So my quest began.
The “teaching” of evolution only increased my insecurities learning that “scientists” concluded that I was a freak accident of nature. I than read L. Ron Hubbard's book on Scientology and concluded, “This is your brain on drugs!” I read the Koran and found it to be of little significance. Buddhism did not work nor did humanism. I had an identity crisis.
I held a deep disdain for Christians, especially one in particular. That man saved me from “self” by demonstrating his love and patience for me, just the way Jesus demonstrated to us while on earth.
The issue I faced, that insatiable lust for significance, is demonstrated many times in this column. It seems very few people are happy.
As a co-founder of Hard Road Ministries we offer to put right those spiritual and material problems. Our goals are to become more Christ like by practicing the absolutes: honesty, purity, unselfishness and love.
