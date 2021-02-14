Editor:
So Gov. DeSantis is coming to Charlotte County. Boy that's great. I hear he is bringing 3,000 doses of the Covid vaccine with him. Boy that's great.
I also hear from WINK news that they are only for three communities in Charlotte. Two country clubs and a snowbird park. Well not so great. I agree that everyone needs to be vaccinated and snowbird or no the only way to stop this is to give everyone the shot, but this hand picking who gets it bothers me.
The people that have to go to work every day might should be in front of people who can choose to limit their activities. As far as retired people go my 87-year-old mother is in a home with 100 others and they haven't heard anything about when they will get shots. People I know drive from county to county and sometimes out of state to get the shot. My Mother doesn't have that option.
The decision to let Publix give out the shots bothers me. I like Publix and I'm sure it has nothing to do with that $100,000 donation but the problem lies in the fact that some places don't even have a Publix. Drug stores would make more sense to me but I'm just a country boy and don't know much about Politics.
John Whitmire
Arcadia
