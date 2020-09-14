Editor:
I watched both conventions. I heard Republican Senator Tom Cotton say that America is safer now than four years ago. But the whole show was about how American cities are more violent than ever. I don’t get it.
Here’s something else I don’t get: lots of people pressure Joe Biden to speak out against violent protests but where is the pressure for Trump to speak out against police misconduct and cross state vigilantes?
And Rudy Giuliani said during the convention that riots in our cities give us a good view of the future under Biden. But what’s happening is in the present, it’s happening now, it’s happening during Trump’s administration.
Republicans are confusing and confused.
Judith Cerno
Port Charlotte
