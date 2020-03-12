Editor:
Recently I attended a presentation by an employee of Selby Gardens and learned that they are still planning to have a restaurant combined with a parking garage on the land that now serves as their environmentally friendly, tree-shaded parking lot. Instead of having a restaurant on top, they now plan on placing it beneath.
Selby is famous as a Botanical Garden, not as a place for vendors and restaurants to make a buck. A restaurant will result in spaces needed to park the cars of the workers and spaces occupied for long periods by any patrons of the restaurant. It is detrimental to the parking situation.
What orchid lover is going to want to eat under a parking garage?
Whoever came up with this scheme seems not to have considered the consequences.
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
