We have become a nation of self-centered, whiny babies who seek instant gratification and have no compassion or feelings for anyone but ourselves.
If the generation of adults who lived during WWII were like so many immature, selfish people are today, our country would surely have lost the war. They would have rejected the bombing of Pearl Harbor as a political hoax, They would have refused to enlist or to ration because it was an inconvenience and fake news.
How can people be so short-sighted and ignorant, that they refuse to wear a mask? They wear clothing when they go out in public, don't they? They wear seat belts when they drive, I assume. They obey non-smoking laws. They drive within the speed limit and stop at red lights to protect themselves and others. The government mandates that they pay income tax. All of these actions are imposed upon us by the government, and people comply for the greater good.
Why is wearing a mask to protect others from the deadly germs we may carry considered an imposition and an attack on our personal freedom?
Many of us have fallen far from the definition of decent, responsible human beings. I am sorry you have fallen under the spell of those who are set on destroying the "greatness" that used to define the United States. You are being cruelly used.
Sharon Forsch
Port Charlotte
