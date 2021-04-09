Editor
Many of this world’s religions have been adversely influenced by the ancient cult of renunciation and humiliation, but none more than Christianity. This cult tolerated marriage only as an evil lesser than fornication.
The apostle Paul was a devotee of this cult and his personal views are reflected in the teachings which he fastened onto Christian theology.
“It is good for a man not to touch a woman. I would that all men were even as I myself. I say therefore to the unmarried and widows, it is good for them to abide even as I.”
Paul well knew that such teachings were not a part of Jesus’ gospel and his acknowledgement of this is illustrated by his statement: “I speak this by permission and not by commandment.”
The pity of it all is that his personal opinions have influenced the teachings of a great world religion.
If his advice had been literally obeyed the human race on this world would have come to a sudden and inglorious end. Man should learn how to enjoy liberty without license, nourishment without gluttony, and pleasure without debauchery. Self control is a better human policy of behavior regulation than is extreme self denial.
The normal urges of animal beings and the natural appetites and impulses of the physical nature are not in conflict with even the highest spiritual attainment except in the minds of ignorant mistaught persons.
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.