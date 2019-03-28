Editor:
“Tax support of private schools not a real bargain.”
In reply to Monday’s guest columnist Norm Goldman:
I am only a father, grandpa, and great grandpa, not a columnist. I have seen many positive and negative results from our public education system. But no one can deny the fact that it's working great for everyone but our students.
A personal experience: Some years ago I ran across my brother's 7th grade math book. I randomly picked 15 questions and asked my granddaughter to take the test. There was no time limit and she asked to use a calculator. She only got one answer right out of 15 questions and she was a 9th grade honors student at that time.
There is no doubt that big changes are necessary to stem the lowering of our education output in comparison to other countries.
In this country, political correctness has replaced discipline and self-esteem has replaced education.
Thomas Oldiges
Port Charlotte
