Editor:
Remind me, does the Constitution start with "We the people," or "I the chosen one," and will Trump deny Lev Parnas three times before the rooster crows? Will the people wake up and see this man for what he is?
He has destroyed all integrity within the Justice Department. He surrounds himself with thugs and criminals, giving Rush Limbaugh the medal of freedom is like giving David Duke the NAACP man of the year award.
He has his personal attorney, Barr, whoops I mean Giuliani aka inspector Clouseau, traversing the world looking for a conspiracy theory server. Maybe he can find the weapons of mass destruction also. Get ready for the fear mongering with the word socialism. The same thing Trump has done by subsidizing the farmers. Folks that is a form of socialism but the almighty Trump did it, so that's okay.
And if you remember what McConnell first said when Obama won, I'm going to do everything I can to make him a one-term president. Unfortunately Obama didn't do anything impeachable unlike Trump.
A previous writer was wondering where the love was with the many words of hate and anger that come so freely now you only have to look at the man who holds the highest office in the world to blame. You wanted a business man, you got one who is self serving, and like his own failed businesses he is failing our country. We can bring back the love by removing this spewer of hate.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
