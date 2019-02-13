Editor:
Trump and his fellow Republicans promised Mexico would pay for a wall on our southern border. This promise has not been kept and now they have tried and failed to get the rest of us to pay for it.
The southern border states were at one time part of Mexico so Trump could sell back these border states to Mexico which would include the current wall. This would make good on his promise of Mexico paying for the wall. The extra cash could be used to refund all taxes paid by billionaires and the top 1 percent during the Obama administration.
All undocumented Mexicans could immediately become citizens of these sold border states, eliminating the amnesty debate. Returning California to Mexico would mean it would be fully represented in the Mexican Senate instead of its 39 million population being offset by less than a million people in Wyoming.
Selling off America is what Trump is uniquely qualified to do.
Just think about it; Trump probably has for years been selling U.S. property to corrupt communists.
Taking America back to pre-Santa Anna days will make Trump’s favorite, New York state, great again.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
