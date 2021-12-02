Florida State Sen. Ben Albritton has demonstrated once again that he only represents one segment of those of us who call Southwest Florida home.
In a piece in the Daily Sun, the senator praised the widely criticized Special Session of the Florida Legislature which focused solely on passing laws to oppose efforts to control the pandemic.
There are many issues to unravel in the senator’s article, but let’s focus on a couple.
First, it is obvious that name calling has become part of Republican messaging. “President Biden and other radical liberals in Washington” is a sound bite we often hear - repeated in Albritton’s article - that may rile up the base but it conveniently avoids discussing facts and policy. Those of us who admire President Biden’s calm, measured efforts to manage COVID 19 and get the economy back on track, find it amusing to call such a person “radical.” Joe Biden’s years of service to the nation and his efforts to work across the aisle are anything but “radical.”
As the senator rants about “freedom” as it relates to vaccine mandates, he neglects to mention that he and other Florida Republicans are doing all they can to pass a Texas-type, “vigilante” law, severely restricting a woman’s right to choose a legal abortion.
How hypocritical.
While Senator Albritton’s sentiments in his article might be appealing to some of his core base, there are others of us – who also vote – who feel otherwise
