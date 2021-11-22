On Nov. 10, I attended a public forum held to give local agencies and citizens the opportunity to address Charlotte County’s state legislative representatives. I appreciated the opportunity to learn about the budgetary priorities of our local officials, as well as to hear the viewpoints of local citizens. However, I was disappointed to discover that one of our elected officials, Senator Ben Albritton, apparently has never learned that publicly embarrassing one of the citizens he has been elected to represent, whether that person agrees with the senator or not, is utterly unacceptable behavior from a public official.
The issue was our local estuary and its tributaries and the impact of Mosaic on the quality of life of our beautiful corner of Florida. This is a topic we all know has strong opinions on both sides. Instead of behaving professionally, however, Albritton’s conduct suggests that he is unfit for office. Because he lacks maturity, grace, and character, and as such cannot be trusted to treat his electorate like an adult and a professional, he cannot be trusted to protect this county’s way of life.
It was Albritton, not the man he attempted to humiliate, who turned what had been a civil and vital act of local democracy into something off of talk radio. Political leaders should set an example of how to have strident but courteous exchanges of viewpoint on public policy. I have met and worked with real leaders, some of them in this very community. Senator Albritton is no leader.
