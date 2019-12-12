Editor:

Although I find it difficult to follow the shifting positions of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) during the current impeachment process, I believe he was right when as a U.S. House impeachment manager in January, 1999, he helped prosecute then President Clinton at his trial in the U.S. Senate. During that trial Graham made the following remarks:

"What brought us here is not partisanship, but the conduct of the man who happens to be president.

"You don't even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic, if this body determines that your conduct, as a public official, is clearly out of bounds in your role.

"Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office."

Ron Benedetti

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments