Sen. Marco Rubio is no friend of Florida seniors. Ever since his first election to the Senate 12 years ago, Rubio has been on a mission to decimate what for many of us is our main source of income - SocialSecurity benefits. Here are some examples of his actions:
2010 - Rubio ran on raising the retirement age and reducing the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) during his 2010 Senate campaign. Both of these would have reduced seniors’ benefits.
2015 - Rubio voted against an amendment that would protect workers against benefit cuts when they reached Social Security retirement age.
2016 - Rubio ran on cutting Social Security - as well as privatizing Medicare - during his 2016 presidential campaign. He also has said he supports raising the Social Security retirement age - again resulting in a cut to benefits.
2017 - Rubio suggested cutting Social Security and Medicare to pay for the GOP tax handout to the wealthy. Since rich seniors are far less likely to rely on Social Security, these cuts would probably not affect their income.
2022 - Rubio supports Rick Scott’s plan to cut Social Security and Medicare. When asked about Scott’s GOP agenda to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare within five years, Rubio said, “I think it’s good.”
Seniors, remember this: If reelected, Marco Rubio would annihilate the benefits you worked decades to earn. And he would raise your costs for prescription drugs and medical care by privatizing Medicare. Then consider these facts when you go to vote in the general election on Nov. 8.
