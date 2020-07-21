Editor:
Honorable Sen.Rick Scott.
Our group has repeatedly tried to contact all nine of your offices, eight state and one in Washington D.C. about term limits.
Sending us repeatedly, form letters of all of your projects, the failure to address our concerns of term limits, is totally unacceptable.
The utter failure of your staff, we find reprehensible, with total disregard to us as Americans.
How can you go on national TV and espouse your viewpoint of the need for term limits, while totally ignoring constituents who were and are prepared to assist you in accomplishing this goal?
We will remember your position and your lack of action when you run for re-election in 2024.
“We the People” for term limits for House, Senate, President, and Supreme Court.
Henning Anderson
Punta Gorda
