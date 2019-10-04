Editor:
To Senator Scott:
Thank you for your response to my email asking that you support an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions of attempting to extort a foreign leader into finding damaging information about one of his political rivals.
Your comments that such an investigation would distract from “…issues important to American families like securing the border, growing the economy, and reducing drug prices” are interesting given that several house-approved pieces of legislation – some very popular with the public such as a firearm background checks – still await action from the Senate.
Impeachment inquiries are handled by the House, yet they have managed to do the work of the people and approve several bills which Senate leader McConnell refuses to bring to the floor. I would suggest that perhaps the Senate should do its job and review the bills currently awaiting action.
The president of the United States, all so he could intimidate a country into providing dirt
about a political rival, withheld military funding from an ally of the United States engaged
in the fight of their lives against Russian aggression.
If that does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense, I can’t imagine what does.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
