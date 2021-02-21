Editor:
As our own Senator Scott was telling reporters that the impeachment trial was a “waste of time,” he managed to remind us – as have many of his Republican colleagues – that President Trump told his followers to protest “peacefully,” thus excusing him from guilt.
What Senator Scott neglected to point out, as did the House impeachment managers quite skillfully, former President Trump used phrases like “fight like hell” numerous times in his speech. More importantly, the former president had used phrases like “stop the steal” and “never concede” for months. He was masterful at planting seeds to stoke his followers so that on Jan. 6 all he needed do was point down the street toward the Capitol. The mob knew what to do because he had trained them well.
Video of the speech reveals that Trump threw in the word “peacefully” almost as an aside, barely audible over the noisy crowd. He knew well, however, that this turn of phrase would help cowards like Senator Scott claim the former president was not responsible for the riot.
Shameful.
We are fortunate the House impeachment managers have outlined, in meticulous detail, the crimes of the former president. Conviction during impeachment may be a political decision, but the grim facts brought forth in the impeachment trial - and the response to them by the likes of Senator Scott - will come back to haunt them as they face re-election in the future.
Steve Johnson
Punta Gorda
