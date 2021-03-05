Editor:

There are many reasons to object to SB90, the proposed voter suppression bill, but citizens should also consider the impact on the agency that determines your eligibility to vote — the Supervisor of Elections (SOE). Our Charlotte County SOE, Paul Stamoulis along with the Florida SOE Association, successfully directed the 2020 election. Governor DeSantis noted with pride: “Last November, Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country.”

More people voted in the presidential election than ever before! Why is the Legislature targeting the SOEs of this state with a burdensome unnecessary mandate to have voters register every single year? If SB90 passes, it will put undue pressure on all SOE offices to update voter records including costly computer programing and increased work force to implement a procedural conversion that won’t make government any more efficient or cost effective. In fact, when mass re-tooling of systems like the one proposed in SB90, are mandated, it creates procedural havoc in government agencies culminating in mistrust, anger and disengagement of the voter.

Once again, our Legislature is throwing a monkey wrench into a well-oiled trustworthy agency, so they can later rail against that which they have created. Contact your representatives and tell them to leave well enough alone! Stop Senate Bill 90.

Roxanne Moore

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments