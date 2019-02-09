Editor:
Sen. Joe Gruters, in response to your insensitive and at best inflammatory article that claims Democrats are applauding, yes applauding, abortions. That is an absolute definition of hyperbole even though you "claim" it is not.
The only women I know that even consider abortion weigh the consequences carefully with the thoughtfulness this grave decision requires.
This is America, the land of choice. Women have a right to say what goes on and in their bodies.
I do not believe we need a man, even if he is a senator, to man-splain what the moral thing to do with our bodies is.
Susan Hall
Punta Gorda
