Editor:
Saturdays’ article from the AP titled “GOP shows little desire for witnesses ahead of critical vote” stated “Republicans say privately that beyond the potential for damaging information to come out about Trump, they don’t believe it would benefit themselves to hear witnesses. One top GOP aide said there is no political gain in working with Democrats, and no reward within the Senate for tackling the idea.” These are the judges and jurors who are trying a case against the president. The goal of the trial should be to find damaging information about the defendant.
As judges and jurors, the senators are trying this president because he put his political interests above the interests of America by illegally holding military aid from our ally while they are fighting a war against our enemy. If the judges and jurors (senators) believe that that behavior is acceptable – by doing it themselves – what kind of kangaroo court is this Senate? What about their oaths to serve the American people?
Since 70% of Americans want witnesses and documents, would it be too much to ask at least four of the Republican senators to allow us to hear first hand what Bolton has to say before we read it in his book after the fact?
It might be too much to ask two-thirds to serve the American people, but can’t we at least get four?
Linda Richardson
Port Charlotte
