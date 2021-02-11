Senators have no
choice but to convict
Editor:
Insurrection! Is there a more heinous, anti-American crime that an American president can commit than insurrection?
The Senate must convict Donald Trump unanimously. All of us have seen the crime as it was being committed.
This cancer must be removed or our country will not heal until he is removed and forbidden from ever occupying federal office. Otherwise the acrimony, the atrocious and perilous behavior will fester. There will be no unity nor will there be confidence in future elections.
It’s the belief in our government that has sustained us. It’s a very tenuous and fragile system but it has served us well for over 240 years.
Mike Pence and the members of Congress barely escaped the wrath of the mob or surely more blood would have been spilled. Mob frenzy feeds upon itself. Police were badly injured, died and civilians were trampled. The nation’s symbol of democracy was besieged and looted by these marauders while proclaiming they want to take back their county. How? By destroying it?
The Republicans must shout loudly and clearly that the 2020 election was fair, honest and true. They have the obligation to set this straight after four years without pushing back on Trump’s lies, distortions and malfeasance. Now is the time for accountability.
Remember your oath. History’s spotlight will be on you and the only president in our history to stage an insurrection!
Will history examine how we lost a democracy or will they confirm that our democracy is sustainable?
Senators must convict!
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
