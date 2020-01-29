Editor:
I practiced law in Atlantic City, N..J, for 22 years while Donald Trump was building his casino there.
Donald John Trump, defendant in the current impeachment hearing in the Senate, must be given a fair trial. Senators have taken an oath to listen impartially to the evidence and reach their decisions based on the Constitution of the United States and the rule of law.
This is not a football game with political winners and losers. It is not a TV reality show. This is an extremely serious inquiry into the President's conduct and whether it violated our Constitution, our laws, and our national interest. Most importantly, did it put American lives and our entire democratic system of government in jeopardy in order to enhance defendant Donald John Trump's pocketbook, political interests, and power?
We the people have the right to know what our elected officials are doing and why, and whether their conduct is serving our interests. If senators truly want a fair trial and the truth about defendant Donald John Trump's conduct, they must vote to hear relevant witnesses and examine relevant documentation. By the same token, defendant Donald John Trump and his attorneys must have full right to cross-examine those witnesses, as well as present relevant, exonerating witnesses and evidence of their own.
Janet Smith Warfield
Sarasota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.