Editor:

Those of us who genuinely love our hard fought for and defended democracy rise each day, especially since January 6th, are brought close to tears. Tears for those who did their “full duty” to defend this republic and what it represents. Those with courage to do their sworn duty and rose above the lies, hate, denial, fear, and yes, even treason.

Many of our current senators appear to be without this sort of courage and to what end. What do they hope to gain? Is it power, personal goals, or values not a part of this democracy? An end to our democracy?

A Civil War veteran wrote in remembrance of his fallen brothers, “…but those who with human hate of bloodshed, turned it may be with pale faces but stout hearts to the enemy, and fixed their unyielding feet firmly in the earth as the badger’s claws, and made a badger’s bitter fight, simply because it was the hard road to their duty.” This was and remains duty to this republic, the constitution, and all its people.

As a veteran and American I ask you Mr. Senator to look out the windows of our recently violated Capitol at the barricades and security personnel and ask “why”. Find your courage, honor your oath, and do your full duty.

Quote: Full Duty, Vermonters in the Civil War, Howard Coffin.

John M Frost

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments