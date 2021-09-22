This current stampede to enter the U.S. needs far better control.
The U.S.A. had a rough start but those hardy folks did not run to Canada or Mexico, they stood firm and changed things. Minutemen typified the mentality of those early Americans and they grabbed their weapons to defend a cause then took time off to harvest their crops and attend to necessary duties, yet managed to change from within. Our current infrastructure, roads, power, truck deliveries, emergency services etc. all are fragile and result from disciplined citizenry and dedicated hard work. Emigrants might better go home and fix their own country and its infrastructure!
The mass exodus of people from various other countries seems merely to capitalize on the "good times" this country has. Our successes did not result by running off from problems, rather it resulted from dedicated and intelligent sacrifices.
The rush to enter the U.S.A. seems to represent a culture looking for handouts rather than hard work to change their own home governments.
The next thing that all too often happens is that the U.S. attempts to change foreign governments, their job and not ours. Far better to send people back where they came from and permit them to develop their own desired government.
