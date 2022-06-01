What is left to say about gun violence and gun control in the wake of the recent tragedy involving young school children in Texas. Wait, let’s be frank. Tragedy is a self-absolving description of what happened. It was blatant, pre-meditated murder of young children. Murder. Murder. Murder. Not a tragedy that we can comfort ourselves with feel-good “thoughts and prayers”. But murder that we need to stop aiding and abetting.
Sadly, many politicians are more concerned with being re-elected and retaining their position of power, rather than doing the right thing, the thing that a clear majority of Americans favor. Rational gun control. Until we send a message at the election box to those politicians who put their careers first, we will see mass murder after mass murder. And the message needs to be that guns, and the gun lobby, are not more important than lives.
By far, the U.S. has more gun violence than any other industrialized country. We don’t have more mental illness than other countries but we do have the easiest access to guns in general and high-capacity guns specifically. Hmmm.
And now we have a governor who champions open carry, constitutional carry. Just what we need, more guns freely and openly on our streets. That’s moving in the wrong direction folks. Please let’s stop aiding and abetting, and stop voting for those that promote more guns rather than controlling the availability and type of guns. Please, be part of a strong public message.
