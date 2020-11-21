Editor:
Official Republican crying towel. Now that the election has been called, once again the Republican party — which in the 2016 election said in their own words "You lost get over it" — choose not to accept defeat now that the shoe is on the other foot.
Your so-called president now sits in a play pen crying like the big baby he is. With 60 days left in his administration he chooses not to run the country (like he really did before). The American people are still suffering. The virus is once again out of control and during all of this time, the most important thing was to ram a Supreme Court justice through.
Power is the most important issue with the Republican party, and that is why you lost the election. We the people want a real governing body, not a dictatorship that we have now. Please remember that the outgoing president was impeached due to his assessment that he and only he has complete power, his own words, that not having his administration answer to subpoenas is obstruction of justice.
This president was saved by his own party and only his party because they wanted all the power. I am asking all his base to please send boxes of puffs (not with aloe) or any kind of crying towel to the big play pen, now installed in the oval office. What a embarrassment we are to the rest of the world.
James Freed
Port Charlotte
