Editor:
President Trump has stated repeatedly that mail-in voting leads to voter fraud, despite the absolute lack of evidence to support such a claim. In fact, experts have found that mail-in voting is secure and that voter fraud generally (whether by person or by mail) is extremely rare. Trump and his wife have already requested vote by mail ballots to vote in November according to the Palm Beach County election website.
So, why would the president decide to vote this way, but tell everyone else not to? The president himself has provided the answer to this question, stating that vote by mail will disproportionately increase voter turnout among Democrats, leading to his own defeat.
To prevent that from happening, this president is willing to do anything. This includes the disruption or even dismantling of the United States Postal Service. He doesn’t care that many people depend on the USPS for all sorts of necessary deliveries and communication: medications, payment of bills, Social Security or other retirement checks, insurance, and the list goes on.
Democrats, please sign up now to vote by mail by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 941-833-5400. It takes less than a minute to sign up! Once you receive the ballot in the mail, fill it out immediately and send it back through the mail, or take it in person to one of the early voting sites or before 7 p.m. on Election Day to the Supervisor of Elections Office at the historical county courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Linda DeMerritt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.