Editor:
The seniors in today's world. Why have we put seniors out to pasture? Have they become a lost commodity? Has their worth become non-existence? And is their future of no value?
We have made it so difficult to live in the world of electronics that most seniors have given up. Seniors are the most valuable asset that America has and without them America would not exist, but yet many of them have been pushed aside by the younger generation, and in most case seniors cannot cope with the complexity of the electronics of today.
My wife, who is a senior, has been unable to get an appointment on Publix website. The state of Florida has not done right by seniors in Charlotte County. They know where the seniors live and how old they are. Both husband and wife should be vaccinated at the same time and not separately. Contacting seniors by phone or email to get their vaccinations is the fairest way I know to do this.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
