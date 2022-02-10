Violence should be punished. I was appalled to see that David Moerschel was released on his own recognizance for breaking and entering our national’s Capitol building where our senators and representatives were verifying our votes for a president!
Because he and 10 other Oath Takers (and what are theirs oaths?) obviously guessed they could nullify a vote that the American people had legally taken. These men used to be called traitors and were hung. Now we’ve patted these law breakers on the hand and let them go free.
I’d like to suggest those lawbreakers be sentenced to a year-long Civics course that used to be taught in high school. Those courses taught how a democracy works for all of its citizens. Their second year of confinement should be used to study American history from the time of our breaking away from British rule to setting up our form of government. If they don’t pass these courses, they shouldn’t be released. Plain and simple. As we ”Stand Up for America”, think about what we are actually standing up for! Stand up because our democracy is at stake! Blood baths and wars have scarcely solved any of the problems throughout history!
Now Mr. Pence is trying to educate his followers to explain that there was no way he could have changed that election. Duh? It shows how desperately lacking we are in knowledge of the workings of our own system of Democracy. Perhaps we all should open and read our Civics and American history books!
