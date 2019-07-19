Editor:

You publish a great newspaper and I read almost everything published. In the July 16 news is a report from the Associated Press that really "cornfuses" me.

Headline,  "India aborts Moon mission."

The first paragraph sounds like one of those "throw the cow over the fence some hay" statements. India aborted the launch of a spacecraft intended to land on the far side of the moon less than an hour before liftoff. It must have been a really fast spacecraft to be able to land on the moon less than an hour before liftoff. OK, Scottie, beam me up.

Bill Timm

North Port

